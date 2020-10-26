MONDAY WEATHER UPDATES: I-70 reopens overnight after Sunday weather closures, Two Rivers School calls snow day, Roaring Fork plans to proceed with K-8

Interstate 70 through Garfield County reopened overnight after a lengthy closure on Sunday due to the snowstorm that swept over Colorado. However, local and state emergency officials are urging motorists to take it slow and not travel unless necessary.

“If you must be out, please reduce your speeds and drive with care,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is advising. “There are many vehicles on the side of the road, please be aware, and stay safe out there.”

Schools closures: Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs is joining Ross Montessori in Carbondale in canceling school for Monday due to the weather conditions.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Roaring Fork Schools are still planning to be in session for the second week of in-person classes for K-3 and the initial return of grades 4-8 to classrooms.

And, Garfield Re-2 schools announced late Sunday that schools in New Castle, Silt and Rifle will be online only on Monday.

“Many of our students and families travel significant distances on the highway to get to school, including our school buses,” Two Rivers School said in a late Sunday announcement to parents. “At this time, the roads are in terrible shape and the storm is not forecasted to let up until morning. We have historically followed RE-1’s decisions for school closures, but sometimes we have felt the need to make decisions independently.”

Monday will not be a remote learning day for Two Rivers or Ross, as many teachers and students do not have the necessary materials prepared to teach online.

The Roaring Fork School District sent a reminder late Sunday on how it makes its snow day decisions. As of this morning, school (other than high schools, which are still online only) will still be in live session.

“No announcement means school will be held as usual,” the district advises. “In the event of a snow day, no school will be held through distance learning because not all teachers have access to teaching materials; not all K-3 students have access to their devices; students in grades 4-8 are transitioning to in-person learning, and we do not have fallback schedules or lesson plans for distance learning tomorrow; and teachers cannot provide synchronous distance learning without childcare.”

