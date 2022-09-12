Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries

A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report.

The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile marker 10 near Aspen Glen, when a 2021 Toyota SUV rolled over on its side and blocked the driving lanes, CSP Public Information Officer Trooper Josh Lewis said.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a male age 34 from California sustained minor injuries but did not require an ambulance. He was, however, taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Lewis said.

The highway was reopened to one lane at about 2:15 a.m., and was fully open to two lanes of traffic by 3:47 a.m., he said.

The second crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 near the West Rifle exit, and involved a 2018 Ford Fiesta and 2009 Nissan Cube, Lewis said.

“Both drivers were transported to the hospital, one with serious but not life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Eastbound I-70 traffic was diverted onto nearby U.S. Highway 6 until the interstate could be fully reopened just after 8 a.m. No additional details were available.

Glenwood Springs Police also responded to a three-vehicle accident on eastbound I-70 between exits 114 and 116 at about 8:37 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right lane and came up on slower traffic, striking a small sedan and pushing it into a larger commercial vehicle.

The female driver of the sedan was taken to Valley View Hospital with minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was cited for careless driving causing bodily injury, a police spokesman said.

One lane was closed for a period of time, but the interstate remained open, he said.