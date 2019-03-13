Money starting to talk in Glenwood City Council election

As ballots for Glenwood Springs’ April 2 election hit voters’ hands this week, candidates were required to file their first set of campaign finance reports with the City Clerk's office on Tuesday.

According to Glenwood Springs City Clerk Catherine Fletcher, no official write-in candidates have filed for the now-uncontested Ward 1 and Ward 4 seats, where Steve Davis and Paula Stepp are running unopposed for the respective seats.

The two contested races include that for the At Large seat currently held by Councilor Jim Ingraham, and the Ward 3 seat being vacated by Councilman Todd Leahy, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

AT LARGE MONEY

As of Tuesday, the first mandatory filing date for campaign contributions and expenditures, Ingraham received the highest dollar amount, with total monetary contributions amounting to $4,931.

From that, the Committee to Elect Jim Ingraham had thus-far spent $2,453.98, leaving the campaign with $2,447.02 left on hand.

Ingraham was appointed to the at large seat in 2018 after former Councilwoman Kathryn Trauger vacated the seat due to work conflicts after taking a job with neighboring Pitkin County.

According to the report, Ingraham personally has put $900 toward the campaign. Among his largest donors so far have been, at $500 each, Mark and Mary Gould and Mary Boyd; at $400, John Haines; at $250, Henry and Sheryl Doll; at $220, Patricia Helling; and at $200, Rob Jankovsky and former Councilor Trauger.

Local restaurant owners Jonathan Gorst and James Cleaver also provided in-kind support for Ingraham valued at about $2,500 for hosting and catering campaign fundraising events.

At Large candidate Tony Hershey had received the second-highest amount of monetary contributions in the At Large race, amounting to $1,730 for the first filing period.

Tony Hershey for Council had spent $1,683.68, leaving the campaign with $46.32 on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Hershey contributed $1,000 to his own campaign. Most of his campaign’s contributions have been in the range of $150 or less; among them were donations from former City Councilor Stephen Bershenyi ($100) and Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky ($50)

Erika Gibson, also seeking the At Large seat, reported $900 in total monetary contributions, all from her own pockets at this point. Gibson for Glenwood spent $826.06 of that amount, leaving the campaign with $73.94 on hand.

AND IN WARD 3

In the Ward 3 race, candidate Charlie Willman led the three-candidate field with total monetary contributions amounting to $2,200, according to the Tuesday report filed with the city.

Willman had spent $1,660.79 of that amount, leaving the Committee to Elect Charlie Willman with $539.22 on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Willman reported a $250 personal contribution to his own campaign. His contributors also included some of Ingraham’s supporters, the Mark and Mary Gould and Mary Boyd, at $500 each.

Ward 3 Candidates Jennifer Vanian and Ksana Oglesby had not received any contributions as of the first filing deadline, nor did either candidate have formal committees.

However, each candidate still filed statements of personal expenditures.

Vanian, as of Tuesday, had itemized $696.98 worth of expenditures. And Oglesby, as of that same date, had itemized $551.85 in expenditures.

The campaign committees supporting and opposing the 0.75 percent streets tax question that is also on the April 2 ballot are not expected to file full campaign finance reports until next week.

mabennett@postindependent.com