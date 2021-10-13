Monthly pay to increase in December for Rifle City Council members, mayor





When the new Rifle City Council conducts regular business following the Nov. 2 election, they’ll be doing it with higher pay.

Rifle City Council voted unanimously Oct. 6 to raise monthly compensation for all sitting council members by 33% and 58.33% for the sitting mayor.

It’s the first increase for council and mayor since 2009. Before the vote, monthly compensation was $400 for council members and $600 for mayors. When the raise takes effect in December, pay will increase to $600 for council members and $950 for mayors, city attorney Jim Neu said.

The proposal to increase City Council and mayoral pay stems from a September workshop, when city officials mulled over the best options for compensation.

“I will say when we did the workshop discussion with the salaries basically for different cities, this was pretty much the average per city,” Mayor Barbara Clifton said.

Council member Sean Strode said the raise reflects the work elected officials do both in and out of meetings..

“The multiple boards, you do the additional project meetings, you meet with contractors,” he said. “This is only a portion of our time.”

In comparison to similar-sized cities around Garfield County, Rifle Council is still getting paid less.

In Glenwood Springs, council members make $1,000 and the mayor makes $1,200 per month. Meanwhile, Carbondale council members receive $900 and the mayor makes $1,500 monthly.

The new raise costs Rifle taxpayers an extra $54,600. Prior to the raise, it cost $36,000 to compensate council and mayor.

