More free music comes to Glenwood Springs for the fall season

Patrons walk around and dine at various locations in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

While shoppers, tourists and locals meander the downtown streets of Glenwood Springs on a lazy Saturday, they can enjoy music that does, too.

“We really wanted to do something fun and unique in the downtown for the community, for locals to really be able to come down and enjoy,” said Jillian Sutherland, executive director of the Glenwood Springs DDA.

The Downtown Development Authority is giving local talented musicians a spotlight to entertain shoppers and wanderers with different music stations throughout the day.

The program is called Music Meanders, and it will be from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with four different stations in the central downtown area. Campbell said that they have about 20 bands lined up, and they will be posting the lineup on social media.

“With the musicians, we’re trying to spread it around to different wealth of talent in this valley and extended valley,” said Bob Campbell, a local musician assisting the Downtown Development Authority with music selection. “It’s realizing how much talent, especially in the musical community we have locally, and creating more opportunities, venues for them to take advantage of.”

He helped to create an eclectic curation of local music that will vary from folk and pop to classical composition and Latin jazz. There might even be a feature from students at Glenwood Springs High School. Most of the groups will be smaller like trios and single performers.

The early music station will be on Cooper Avenue with music from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Then, there will be a station in the grassy area next to the Amtrak Station on Seventh Street and Cooper Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Another music performance will coincide in the grassy area by the Hotel Colorado on Sixth Street. With the final performance of the day playing under the bridge on Seventh Street.

“We’re kind of playing around or experimenting to see what works best for the businesses, what works best for the community. We’re trying something brand new and seeing how the community likes it,” Sutherland said. “I will definitely want to hear feedback from the community.”

Give your feedback on the Facebook page , or email Sutherland directly at director@glenwoodspringsdda.com .