More Roaring Fork district students placed on quarantine for final week before break

Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale has transitioned one cohort of 38 students and one teacher to distance learning starting Monday, due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Additional students at Glenwood Springs Middle School (25) and Basalt Middle School (83 students and six teachers) were also put on quarantine status and are doing classes remotely for the final week of school before winter break, according to district press release.

“All students who have been exposed have been contacted directly and will quarantine through Wednesday, December 23,” per the direction of public health, the release states. “The students quarantining will resume school after winter break.

“If students are quarantined at home and not symptomatic, they will engage in distance learning during that time period through electronic means where possible, or through asynchronous learning,” the release went on to explain. “The affected areas in the schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”

A quarantine does not mean there is an outbreak or person-to-person coronavirus spread in a school. Rather, it is a public health-directed measure to try to prevent an outbreak from occurring.

An outbreak is defined by public health officials as two or more cases traced to person-to-person spread in a known location, such as a business, office, place of worship, institutional setting or a public gathering.