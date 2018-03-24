More than 100 gather in Carbondale for March for Our Lives

When Zoe Hanlon's mother asked if she had a plan of action for an active shooter situation, the high-school senior reflected. Yes, actually. She does.

Zoe and her eighth-grader brother, Zane, kicked off the Carbondale March for Our Lives Saturday. The event was a sister event to others across the nation, all intended to drum up awareness of and support for gun control. The Hanlons expected to be in Cortez to support their father, 3rd Congressional District candidate Karl Hanlon, but a change of plans landed them at their hometown march instead.

"It's an issue that very closely affects us, being high school and middle school students," Zoe said.

Recent school shootings have resulted in student political activism, and have left children like the Hanlons contemplating routes out of their classrooms and ways to slow a shooter so others might be saved.

"You shouldn't have to teach kids how to fight in a sort of warfare," Zane said.

Alexandra Menter, an Alice magazine contributor, organized the event. More than 100 people gathered with signs to walk from The Goat to Main Street.

Recommended Stories For You

Menter said she was interested in becoming more involved in political activism, and so she reached out to the magazine's editor before organizing the event. Alice has previously led the town's March for Women. Menter wanted to express her concern about children finding a safe, sustainable environment in their schools, and was pleased by the turnout.

The Hanlon children were, as well. They were some of the only students present — many of her friends are on college trips, Zoe said. But it was important to them to see adults in their community concerned about their wellbeing.

Post Independent Features Editor Carla Jean Whitley contributed to this report.