‘ More than just a polo match:’ Devereux Polo Cup returns to Garfield County

Barry Stout sets up a shot during Sunday's 19th annual Devereux Polo Cup.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The 19th annual Devereux Polo Cup featured the Land Rover Roaring Fork team taking on the United Country Ranch Properties team on Sunday, with the Land Rover Roaring Fork team walking away with a 4-3 victory.

Named after Walter Devereux, the visionary behind Glenwood Springs’ historic Hotel Colorado, the tournament has played a pivotal role in bringing the thrilling sport of polo to the Roaring Fork Valley since the early 1900s.

With this year’s tournament once again hosted by Barry Stout, a number of spectators fled to the ranch to witness the match be played, with a live musical performance from American cello band Rosin also taking place during the day.

“It was a fantastic day and It was an honor being able to host all these people and bring the community together to watch some polo,” Stout said. “This event is something that we look forward to hosting every year and we are already looking forward to next year.

Featuring one of the country’s top players in Santiago Torres, the game stayed competitive ’til the end, despite weather interfering during the course of the game.

Hailing from California, Torres said it was an incredible opportunity to continue to play the sport that he has become so fond of.

“It’s always a pleasure having the opportunity to ride with the rest of these guys and play some polo,” Torres said. “I’m grateful to Barry for having me out this weekend and it’s great seeing everyone have good fun.”

Also competing in the match were Stout’s children, Selby and Jennifer.

Selby, who currently resides in Denver, made the drive to compete on the Land Rover Roaring Fork team. Introduced to the game of polo at a young age, Selby said he always looks forward to having the opportunity to compete in the sport.

“It’s great coming up here each year and having the opportunity to see family and friends who come out to support,” Selby Stout said. “This day is about more than just a polo match and I am already looking forward to next year.”