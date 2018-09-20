Most Coloradans aren’t going to get a tax refund – for now – according to latest revenue forecast

The majority of Centennial State residents aren't likely to see a tax refund until 2020, according to the latest state revenue forecast presented to lawmakers Thursday.

Fiscal year 2017-18 ended in June, and the state collected $37.5 million more than it's allowed under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR, state budget officials announced Thursday.

But that tax break isn't going to everyone. A 2017 law requires the first refunds go to the state-administered senior homestead exemption and disabled veterans property tax exemption.

Here's how it works:

TABOR limits the state's year-to-year revenue growth using a formula the combines inflation and population growth. If the money the state takes in exceeds that limit, it has to be returned to Coloradans unless they vote for more spending.

