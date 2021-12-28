Most read on web: Top stories in 2021 for the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram
From features to breaking news, stories about everything from a new shooting range in Rifle to a weeks-long closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon due to the summer mudslides garnered top online reads throughout 2021.
Here are our top stories published this year based on web traffic from Jan. 1 through Dec. 26.
1) New ammo-free shooting range opens in Rifle
2) Glenwood Canyon likely to remain closed for ‘weeks’ as I-70 assessed, repaired following numerous mudslides
3) Cottonwood Pass reopens after vehicle recovery; CDOT images show extensive debris on I-70 still
4) PHOTOS: Crews work to remove semi from Colorado River
5) GoFundMe set up for family of child who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
6) Glenwood Caverns’ Haunted Mine Drop passed regulations inspection less than three months before death of 6-year-old
7) Report finds operator error, insufficient guidance in Haunted Mine Drop death
8) Three people survive plane crash south of Silt Sunday afternoon
9) Case of man accused of waking up Rifle resident with a BB gun in his face continued
10) I-70 remains closed as debris expected to release soon down Colorado River from Glenwood Canyon
