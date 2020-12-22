Motions in Torreyson murder case seek to catch defendant up on evidence

A slew of motions by Glenwood Springs murder defendant Trevor Torreyson, who is representing himself, continues to further delay the now two-and-a-half-year-old case.

In a Tuesday review hearing before District Judge James Boyd, Torreyson said he is missing thousands of pages of discovery documents, and wants his advisory counsel to forfeit their appointment to his case.

Torreyson, 44, stands accused of beating Keith Wayne to death on June 20, 2018, during what police investigators indicated was a night of heavy drinking involving the two homeless men in a small private park area off Storm King Road in West Glenwood.

Torreyson has remained in the Garfield County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest the day after the incident at his nearby camp along Interstate 70.

Since taking on his own defense in September, Torreyson said he has been busy trying to obtain all of the documentation and evidence in the case from the various court-appointed attorneys who have represented him.

He has also filed eight different motions, ranging from asking for documents to seeking new advisory counsel in his case.

Attorneys appointed to advise a defendant in a criminal case can offer procedural advice, but do not fully represent a client who is acting pro se.

“A lot of these motions aren’t clear enough to understand what he is requesting, and what grievances he has,” appointed advisor Steve Mallory said during the Tuesday hearing.

Appearing before the judge via the videoconference application Webex from the county jail, Torreyson said he is “missing well over 9,600 pages of discovery,” and has not been given reasonable access to digital evidence in his case.

A half-day motions hearing was scheduled for the morning of Jan. 20, 2021, which could lead to the scheduling of a preliminary hearing in the case.

Wayne, 56 at the time of the incident, was found dead the night of June 20, 2018 near several car dealerships in West Glenwood off of Storm King Road, with wounds on his left temple consistent with blunt force trauma.

The first officers on the scene found dry blood boot tracks on the concrete, leading west from the scene.

When police arrested Torreyson the next day, he was discovered in his campsite with blood on his boots, pants, shirt and arms, according to evidence in the case.

Police initially identified Torreyson as the primary suspect because of a bandana officers found at the scene under Wayne’s body, which officers recognized from previous contacts with the defendant.

jstroud@postindependent.com