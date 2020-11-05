Motorcycle procession to honor veterans scheduled for Saturday in Rifle

A motorcycle procession to honor veterans is scheduled Saturday afternoon along Colorado Highway 13 and Railroad Avenue, according to a Rifle Police Department traffic alert.

“We expect over 200 motorcyles to participate and traffic on Railroad Ave. will be affected for the duration of the event,” according to an RPD Facebook announcement. “Traffic lights on Railroad Ave. will be placed on flash around noon. Streets will remain open and RPD will assist with traffic.”

With the gathering scheduled at noon at Deerfield Park in Rifle, the procession will depart at 12:30 p.m. It will then travel south along Highway 13 and turn onto Railroad Avenue. The procession will end at West Third Street.