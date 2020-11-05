Motorcycle procession to honor veterans scheduled for Saturday in Rifle
A motorcycle procession to honor veterans is scheduled Saturday afternoon along Colorado Highway 13 and Railroad Avenue, according to a Rifle Police Department traffic alert.
“We expect over 200 motorcyles to participate and traffic on Railroad Ave. will be affected for the duration of the event,” according to an RPD Facebook announcement. “Traffic lights on Railroad Ave. will be placed on flash around noon. Streets will remain open and RPD will assist with traffic.”
With the gathering scheduled at noon at Deerfield Park in Rifle, the procession will depart at 12:30 p.m. It will then travel south along Highway 13 and turn onto Railroad Avenue. The procession will end at West Third Street.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User