Motorist incident south of Glenwood ends in arrest

An incident involving a motorist who appeared to be stuck in the snow and was reportedly acting strangely south of Glenwood Springs ended in an arrest Wednesday night without incident.

According to officers on the scene, Colorado State Patrol was initially called for a motorist assist around 7:30 p.m. involving a vehicle that was stuck in the snow near the Highway 82 and Garfield County Road 154 north (old Buffalo Valley) stoplight.

Police presence Wednesday night during the incident south of Glenwood Springs at the Highway 82/north County Road 154 intersection.

Officers arrived to observe that the driver appeared to be “huffing” from aerosol cans.

The suspect was non-responsive to police commands to exit the vehicle, prompting calls for police backup and resulting in a large police presence visible from Highway 82.

The suspect was ultimately removed from the vehicle without incident, and was placed under arrest, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy who was assisting at the scene.