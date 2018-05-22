Mount Evans Road to open on Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (AP) — Mount Evans Road will be back to opening at its normal Memorial Day weekend date this year after a shorter season than usual for motorists in 2017.

KCNC-TV reported Monday that the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the opening of the road to Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s 14ers.

The road to Summit Lake will open first and the snow on the final 5 miles (8 kilometers) to the summit will be cleared later.

Last year, crews didn’t get Mount Evans Road cleared until June 8. It closed in early September.

Crews in Rocky Mountain National Park are also working to clear another popular high-elevation road in Colorado. Trail Ridge Road could open in time for Memorial Day weekend.