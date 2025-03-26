Mountain biking program for women and girls beginning in May in New Castle

The Cycle Effect is announcing a pilot program in New Castle that invites girls and women from all backgrounds to sign up for six days of a free introductory program to mountain biking.

The Cycle Effect, a western slope nonprofit, says that no mountain biking experience is necessary and that they will provide all the gear needed to participate including bikes.

“We’re overjoyed to offer a pilot program to Garfield County,” said Molly Gamble, the program director for The Cycle Effect. “We hope to provide opportunities for girls in the New Castle community who need a safe place to challenge themselves, create lasting friendships and have fun on mountain bikes. Please join us.”

The program will run every Friday in May, culminating in an organization-wide adventure day on June 7. Each program day will revolve around fundamental bike skills practice with experienced coaches and a mentorship curriculum that will focus on healthy habits and confidence building.

“We’ve seen our young riders in Eagle, Summit, Mesa and Routt counties build confidence, embrace their potential and find belonging in their communities,” Gamble said. “We want to expand this impact so more girls can experience the incredible transformation that occurs when we combine equitable access to trails, supportive coaching and intentional mentorship with mountain biking.”

For anyone interested, apply at thecycleeffect.org/youthprograms . Any community members interested in becoming a coach or volunteer can visit thecycleeffect.org/care .