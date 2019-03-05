Mountain Family Health Centers the recipient of $100,000 grant

Mountain Family Health Centers recently announced that it was the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation.

According to the release, the funds will go toward medical equipment for the nine medical exam rooms at Mountain Family's new Basalt Integrated Health Center, which opened on Jan. 7.

"At Mountain Family Health Centers, we believe health care is a basic human right," Mountain Family Chief Executive Officer Ross Brooks said in a press release.

"The support of the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation, along with that of our other generous supporters, will help ensure that all members of our community have access to high-quality, integrated care."

Located in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation, through grants, helps nonprofits and other organizations dedicated to health, youth, and family, as well as animal welfare.

"Improving health care access and outcomes for vulnerable people is one of our priorities," Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation Executive Director Virginia Romano said in the release. "We are pleased to support Mountain Family Health Centers as they work toward this same goal."