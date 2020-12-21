Movieland closed, trying to lease theater space in El Jebel

The picture shows are no longer going on at the Roaring Fork Valley’s largest cinema operation.

The operators of Movieland7 in El Jebel confirmed Dec. 17 the business has closed after three decades of showing motion pictures. They left open the possibility of re-opening but are advertising the seven-screen space for rent.

“We are greatly appreciative of the overwhelming support we’ve received from the Roaring Fork Valley’s communities over the past 30 years as the owner and operator of Movieland,” said Ben Moss, CEO of Connecticut-based theater chain Bow Tie Cinemas, in a statement given to The Aspen Times last week.

“During those 30 years, Movieland has never once closed its doors, even for a single day. The unfortunate and extreme effects of the coronavirus pandemic have obligated us to explore all possibilities for the future of the property, including re-opening as a Bow Tie Cinema at the appropriate time in the future or leasing the property to another movie theater operator.”

Signs were posted last week on the Movieland building next to City Market on East Valley Road — which is visible from Highway 82 with its marquee displaying show times — advertising the theater space for rent. A message left with Denver commercial real estate agency Legend Partners, which is marketing the space, was not answered.

Like theaters throughout America and the rest of the world, the seven-screen Movieland has been crippled this year by public orders reducing crowd sizes and closing venues because of the pandemic.

Movieland closed for three months before re-opening in June, then closed again Nov. 2 and has not re-opened since then.

The Isis Theater in Aspen also is closed indefinitely due to coronavirus rules. Brenden Theatres Rifle 7 is open under Garfield County’s modified COVID-19 restrictions, but on a reservation basis with limited seating.