Mudflow event closes down road to Glenwood Springs’ Red Mountain

Mud flows by the gate and road leading up to Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday afternoon. The city has currently closed the gate.

Courtesy/Glenwood Springs

A significant mudflow event has prompted the city of Glenwood Springs to close down access to Red Mountain.

City public information officer Bryana Starbuck told the Post Independent that around 4 p.m. Wednesday high volumes of water began flowing over the road and downhill in multiple directions.

“We haven’t determined the exact cause, but it’s related to spring runoff,” Starbuck said. “We’re in the process of looking into that now.”

The mudflow poses no threat to the general public or any structures located downhill from the flowing water, which includes sediment and debris.

Starbuck said the city has yet to determine the amount of water flowing downhill.

“It’s mostly water, but there’s other debris and branches as it rolls down the mountainside,” she said. “It’s a sizable amount of water.”

In addition to its main path, part of the mudflow has headed toward the Roaring Fork River, Starbuck said. Starbuck could not speak to whether the amount of flow heading toward the Roaring Fork River increases over time.

Starbuck said the reason the event is being referred to as mudflow — and not a mudslide — is because it’s caused more by flowing water current rather than moving earth and slope failure.

The road at Red Mountain/Jeanne Golay Trail is now closed, with no estimates for when it will reopen, Starbuck said.

There are currently multiple city crews responding to the situation.

“We’ll stay on site until everything is buttoned up,” Starbuck said. “We’re going to stay until we need to.”

The Post Independent plans to update this story.