Mudslide closes Highway 133 south of Carbondale; flash flood warning for Redstone until 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Highway 133 is closed in both directions Saturday evening due to a mudslide, according to a Pitkin County alert.

The closure point is at mile marker 57 between Avalanche Creek and Redstone. A heavy rainstorm was passing across the Crystal River Valley when the slide occurred.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Redstone and the surrounding area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s expected to be in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are en route. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area until 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.