Mudslides near Redstone close Highway 133 again Friday evening

A section of Highway 133 near Redstone is closed Friday after mud and rocks have again crossed the two-lane road south of Carbondale after storms rolled through the region.

In an alert sent Friday evening, officials said the road is closed in both directions near Redstone and the Swiss Village, which is about 4 miles from Redstone.

There is not estimated time for the road to reopen.

The road closed Thursday overnight after slides hit the area, and reopened Friday morning with traffic alternating in one lane.

John Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation director of maintenance operations, said Friday afternoon that crews on the ground said 20 different debris flows hit the area Thursday night.

“The local supervisor said it was ‘absolutely epic’ the amount of debris,” Lorme said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.