Mudslides on Midland, Colorado 82 slow traffic through Glenwood Springs

Mudslides have closed one lane of Colorado Highway 82 on the northbound side near Buffalo Valley and one lane of Midland Avenue south of 13th Street.

Crews are currently responding to clear the mudslides and motorists are asked to exercise caution until their work is complete.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the city of Glenwood Springs reported another “debris flow slide” on Eighth Street in downtown which flowed onto Bennett Avenue before making its way to the train depot.

“This will take time to clean up and crews are actively working on the event,” the release states. “Thank you for your patience and cautious driving while our crews work to restore our streets.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.