Firefighters battle multiple brush fires in West Rifle Monday afternoon

The Colorado River Fire Rescue puts out a brush fire in West Rifle on Monday.

CRFR/Courtesy

Firefighters with the Colorado River Fire Rescue district are currently clearing up multiple brush fires that started near U.S. Highway 6 in West Rifle on Monday afternoon.

The fires temporarily closed down a section of Highway 6 but, shortly after 3 p.m., Garfield County reported that it is now reopened.

CRFR Chief Leif Sackett told the Post Independent this afternoon that the district was called to multiple spot fires — one of which was about two acres in size — shortly after 2:20 p.m.

“They’re still on scene, fighting the fire,” he said. “We have it mostly knocked down.”

No one was injured from the fires, nor are they threatening any nearby buildings. Sackett said the cause of the fires is unknown but currently being investigated.

“It’s windy out and we need to be careful with everything that we do,” he said.

Sackett also warns residents about potential hazards of starting permitted fires this time of year.

“I know a lot of people are out in fields and ditches to do fires. Do it early in the morning before wind picks up in the afternoon,” he said. “There’s more humidity with the burn and easier to control when the winds come up.”

CRFR sent multiple apparatus to battle the fires. The Grand River Fire Protection District, Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also assisted. Sackett hopes to have the fires fully out by Tuesday morning.

“We’ll be sitting on this for awhile,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s overnight, with interior hot spots with heavy fuel.”

In addition to the brush fires, the city of Glenwood Springs on Monday also closed down the South Canyon landfill at 2 p.m. due to a high wind advisory.