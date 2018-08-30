Music and Mother Nature

Sunlight Mountain Resort will play host to a two-day music and arts festival to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend on Friday and Saturday.

The Orpheus Music & Arts Festival will feature local bands from Glenwood Springs and Denver, artists and vendors.

Founded and organized by Bridget Hartman and Aaron Dupuis, students at the University of Denver, the music lineup for Orpheus Music & Arts Festival includes 18 bands and is dedicated to do-it-yourself creativity, sustainability and the great outdoors.

"Featuring independent bands, artists and vendors from Denver and Glenwood Springs, Orpheus will encourage festival goers to engage with young talent, local business and Mother Nature," said Hartman.

Each day of the two-day festival will feature nearly 12 hours of music and vendors with a mid-day break. The schedule will allow attendees time to hike, bike and enjoy Sunlight's 25-mile trail system or explore other attractions in Carbondale or Glenwood Springs.

"In the interest of sustainability, all utensils will be reusable, and our waste team is committed to composting and recycling all possible materials, and educating guests about Earth-friendly practices," Hartman said.

Tickets are $40 for one day, $60 for two days. A one-night camping pass is available for $15. Buy tickets online at http://www.orpheusfest.com.