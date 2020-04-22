‘My Window, Our World’ project promotes art and the outdoors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Art submissions from 'My Window, Our World' on Instagram. Matthew Bennett/Post Independent



Founded in 1995, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has hosted countless trail and restoration projects over the years.

The nonprofit organization’s latest endeavor, “My Window, Our World,” still promotes the stewardship of public lands but through a different medium — art.

“My Window, Our World” encourages students in kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade, to paint, draw or sketch their view of the outdoors from a window in their home.

According to Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers Communications and Outreach Coordinator Jacob Baker, close to 1,500 students across the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys are taking part in “My Window, Our World.”

“We’ve had really avid participation from public and private schools,” Baker said.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers provides a weekly theme as well as age-related prompts for students to expand upon utilizing the view outside of their own window.

Students draw a picture on a standard 8 1/2-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper, which parents or teachers can share on Instagram using the hashtag #mywindowourworld.

Pictures can also be emailed to info@RFOV.com for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ to share on its social media channels.

“It’s a new kind of outreach for the organization in general,” said Erin Zalinski, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers board member.

Additionally, as part of “My Window, Our World,” Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, Lowe’s and Eagle Crest Nursery will donate over 1,000 cardboard pots, soil and wildflower seeds for kids to grow at home.

“(Seed kits) will be distributed to the schools, themselves, and then they can decide how best to coordinate with their students,” Baker said.

The idea is for students to grow wildflowers at their home during the pandemic and then transfer them to a community garden when restrictions are lifted.

According to Baker, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers was working with Garfield County Libraries to organize community planting days.

“The students that are able to shepherd their wildflowers for a few weeks will eventually be able to come with their families and plant them in a public space for everyone to appreciate,” Baker said.

