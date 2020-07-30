Mystery seed packages show up in Garfield County

This package which contained mysterious seeds was received recently by a Carbondale resident.

Courtesy of Garfield County

At least two residences in Garfield County have received “strange seed packages” that appear to originate from China.

Reports of similar seed packets have popped up in all 50 states over the past week.

In a Garfield County news release Thursday evening, it was reported that one household in Carbondale and one household in Silt reported receive packages of seeds postmarked from China. Garfield County Vegetation Manager Steve Anthony took possession of the seed packet and is working with the Colorado Department of Agriculture on next steps.

“I received the packet and it does have a return address to a location in China,” Anthony said. “It has a description of being a necklace on the outside of the envelope, but inside, a small plastic packet also reads ‘carrot seeds.’ The main thing is to be very cautious with the package because we don’t know what it is yet. It’s important not to throw them out either, as it would go to the landfill and could potentially seed in the ground there.”

Seeds and a comment card that were in the package received by a Carbondale resident recently.

seed-packet-2

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has received “numerous” calls from residents who have received packets, “which are unidentified and could potentially contain invasive plants, introduce diseases to local plants or harm livestock and animals.”

In Silt, the resident who received a mystery packet turned it over to the Colorado State Extension Office in Rifle.

The CDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) have established a protocol to address the reporting of unsolicited seeds received from China. The agencies ask that you do not destroy the seeds or packaging, place the materials into an air-tight sealed bag; and call 303-869-9081 and leave your phone number and email address. A CDA or PPQ employee will then coordinate with you and gather information about the shipment of unsolicited seeds.