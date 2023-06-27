National Recreation and Parks Association honors Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation with July magazine cover
Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation was selected by the National Recreation and Parks Association(NRPA) for this year’s July magazine cover.
A non-profit organization dedicated to advancing parks, as well as recreation and environmental conservation, the NRPA is a leading non-profit organization with more than 60,000 members dedicated to creating positive change.
A competitive pool with United States Parks and Recreation agencies throughout the country submitting photos, the recognition will include a cover feature, an article in the National Recreation and Parks Association magazine and a special podcast episode that will feature Glenwood Springs Community and Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor Laine Fabijanic.
The winning photo, which was captured by Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Joe Van Wyk and features Isaac Alonso, highlights the Glenwood Springs Therapeutic Recreation Program.
The program, which provides events that feature inclusive recreation for community members living with disabilities, offers programs aimed to make recreation accessible to all community members. To learn more about the program, visit glenwoodrec.com.
Glenwood Springs City Council will celebrate the honor at the beginning of National Parks and Recreation month, with an official announcement scheduled for July 6.
