National Weather Service issues wind chill watch, flood advisory for Roaring Fork Valley

Dropping temperatures estimated to possibly produce wind chills as low as 30 degrees below freezing prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill watch for the Roaring Fork Valley.

Going into effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning, the watch covers the Central Colorado River Basin cities of Eagle, Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, a Monday NWS winter weather message states.

“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the message states.

In addition to the wind chill watch, the weather service issued a flood advisory for areas in the Roaring Fork Valley, expected to last until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Ice jams could cause minor flooding to areas along the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan rivers in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

“Anglers and anyone near or in the Roaring Fork River and Frying Pan River should use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river,” the message states. “Move away from the river and seek higher ground.”

The weather service advises to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the situation. For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/gjt