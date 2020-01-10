icejammin draft

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued an ice jam advisory for portions of Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

The advisory will remain in effect until 2:15 p.m., Sunday Jan., 12.

According to the advisory, conditions exist for ice jam releases along the Roaring Fork River from Snowmass Canyon to Glenwood Springs.

Ice jams could cause rapidly rising water levels along the river.

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said no ice jam releases had occurred, but that conditions are prime for them through Sunday afternoon.

“Those really cold temperatures and then warming up really quickly, that just makes those conditions favorable for those releases,” Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse with the National Weather Service said.

Although a rare occurrence, the breakage of an ice dam can push rushing water carrying sheets of ice and debris through narrow river channels.

According to the advisory, anyone on or near the Roaring Fork River should “use extreme caution.”

Earlier this week, the Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt issued its own alert due to favorable ice jam release conditions.

“Nothing materialized this week,” Rick Lofaro, Roaring Fork Conservancy executive director, said of the advisory set to expire Sunday afternoon. “The possibility still exists.”

Officials hoped this weekend’s forecasted cooler temperatures would reduce the chances of an ice jam release, but asked river users – particularly anglers – to still use extreme caution.