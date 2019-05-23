Nationwide CenturyLink outage affects local businesses and schools
CenturyLink was hit with a nationwide outage Thursday morning, and the issue has spread to Eagle and Garfield Counties, affecting local businesses and schools.
The outage started around 10:52 a.m. MST, according to downdetector.com. Denver is among the most recent major metropolitan areas to report an outage. Outages were reported in Iowa and New Jersey first, starting around 5:00 a.m. MST.
Around 12:30 p.m., Eagle County Alerts sent out a text notifying the public that the outage has hit Eagle County.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Nationwide CenturyLink outage affects local businesses and schools
CenturyLink was hit with a nationwide outage Thursday morning, and the issue has spread to Eagle and Garfield Counties, affecting local businesses and schools.