NB Grand Avenue lane closure near Sayre Park Wednesday and Thursday
There will be a northbound single-lane closure on Grand Avenue/Colorado Highway 82 at South Hyland Park Drive between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The closure is so that city of Glenwood Springs crews can complete sewer rehabilitation work. Traffic control includes a lane shift into a single lane of traffic near 19th Street to just north of South Hyland Park Drive.
