New 27th Street Bridge opens to traffic Friday evening

Night crews work to complete the 27th Street Bridge slide this week. The new bridge opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

Provided

The new 27th Street traffic bridge is open to automobiles once again, according to project officials with the city of Glenwood Springs.

The new pedestrian bridge is also open, with temporary connections, the city said in a Friday afternoon news release.

The connection over the Roaring Fork River between South Grand Avenue and Midland Avenue has been closed since Sept. 12 as the newly constructed bridge was slid into place.

“With the completion of the new traffic bridge we are going from one of the worst-rated bridges in the state to a completely new bridge,” Jessica Bowser, assistant city engineer, said in the release.

“This would not be possible without the patience of our community, project neighbors and our funding partners,” she added.

The roughly $10 million project was funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Off System Bridge Funding, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District, Garfield County, and the city’s Acquisitions and Improvement Tax.”

“This bridge will serve Glenwood Springs for years to come,” Bryce Jaynes, Colorado Division Manager for Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction, said in the release. “This is an important milestone for the project and the community and we still have a lot of work ahead.”

For those using the new pedestrian bridge, cyclists should dismount for safe use until final connections are complete next week, project officials also advised.

The north leg of the 27th Street and South Grand Avenue intersection remains closed as crews make progress on roundabout construction, according to the release.

On Tuesday, pedestrian and bike access will be closed all day as crews work on additional connections, with the final connections being completed this fall.

Pedestrians and bicyclists can use the Old Cardiff Bridge or 14th Street bridges as alternate routes.