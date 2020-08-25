New Carbondale City Market store set to open Wednesday morning

Workers were busy Tuesday rolling in the goods in preparation for the Wednesday opening of the new City Market store in Carbondale.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Carbondale finally gets to see and experience shopping at its brand new City Market grocery store, which officially opens at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The new 62,000-square-foot store and adjacent commercial development has been under construction since last year at 905 Highway 133, north and west of Main Street.

It replaces the roughly 40,000-square-foot leased store space in the commercial plaza at the southwest corner of Main and 133 that has served as Carbondale’s main grocery store since the 1980s.

“We can’t think of a better location to open a brand new store than here in Carbondale.” Steve Burnham, president of City Market, a division of Kroger/King Soopers, said in a press release. “As a Colorado company we are very excited to continue to serve this community with a new and modernized store.”

The store opening will come without the usual fanfare, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting public health provisions to prevent spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of our associates and customers remains our top priority,” City Market spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said. “As such, at this time we will not be hosting a traditional grand opening ceremony.

“We are extremely happy to be part of the neighborhood and we look forward to welcoming the community to the new store,” she said.

The new store is part of the larger land development on the property owned by Crystal River Marketplace, LLC. Over the years, the site has been the subject of two town referendums for various development proposals approved by the town trustees, but turned down by voters.

The latest development features a variety of commercial spaces in addition to the grocery store, including the First Bank facility that opened last year, plus new residential units along West Main Street.

The new City Market store features an expanded produce department, full service meat and seafood departments, an expanded deli, a Starbucks outlet, and a drive-through pharmacy.

The 14-pump fuel station on the east end of the site near Highway 133 already opened in July.

The new City Market fueling station in Carbondale opened about a month ahead of the grocery store, which opens on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The store will also offer an online grocery ordering and pick-up service, according to the news release.

jstroud@postindependent.com