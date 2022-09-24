New Carbondale ‘destination stewardship’ message urges visitors to walk softly

A mountain biker rides past the trailhead at Red Hill in Carbondale in this April 26, 2021 file photo.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times file

“Take it Easy” is the newest slogan for Carbondale Tourism, urging visitors to be more conscientious about their impact on the community and its surroundings.

Carbondale is a unique destination in that it’s not your typical tourist town, said Sarah-Jane Johnson, who handles tourism promotions for the Carbondale Chamber through Roadmap Consulting.

“Carbondale doesn’t feel like a resort town,” she said at Wednesday’s Carbondale Confluence business summit when the question “why do people come to Carbondale?” was posed.

“We feel like a town where people live,” Johnson said.

For that reason, and because the community strongly values conservation, Carbondale Tourism has been working for the past several months on a new responsible visitation campaign .

“Take it Easy” has a double meaning, Johnson pointed out.

“It’s a call to action for visitors, and to locals, to think about the impact they are having on people and the environment — to take it easy on our natural resources, our town and each other,” she said. “But also take it easy when you come to Carbondale by enjoying our laid-back vibe, and to have a good time.”

For locals, that same message can extend to the way people interact with each other around town, or behind the wheel, “like, don’t honk in the roundabout if you don’t have to,” Johnson said.

Carbondale is becoming more of a year-round destination, riding the growing popularity of rural mountain towns all across the West.

Lodging occupancy is now above 50% all year long, and proceeds from the town’s 2% lodging tax continue to go up.

Most of that money goes back into tourism promotion efforts, but there has been a shift toward tourism management and what’s called “destination stewardship,” Johnson said.

Recently, tourism officials approached the town’s Board of Trustees about possibly seeking a lodging tax increase to go, in part, toward the management side of tourism.

There are negative impacts from tourism, including burdens on the town’s infrastructure, additional trash and pollution, wildlife disruptions, and social impacts, Johnson noted.

That touches on everything from long waits at your favorite restaurant to having strangers showing up at the house next door because it’s a short-term vacation rental.

“We recognize that tourism has to carry its own weight,” Johnson said.

The town board opted to wait before asking voters to increase the lodging tax, but is proposing in the November election to tax short-term rentals as a way to support the town’s efforts to provide more affordable housing for local residents.

To help get the message across, the chamber now has a “Take it Easy” toolkit for Carbondale businesses to share the message with visitors about how to tread more lightly while they’re in town, through counter displays and concierge talking points. Those messages can also be shared through social media channels and other marketing.

Carbondale Tourism is also now an official stewardship member of the Care for Colorado Coalition, which promotes “leave no trace” principles statewide.