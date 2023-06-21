New Castle Chamber of Commerce set to host summer block party this Friday

Dustin Elliott performing live.

New Castle Chamber/Courtesy

Inspired by Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams and also modern country stars like Sturgill Simpson, New Castle’s own Dustin Elliott & The Broken Radio is set to serenade Burning Mountain Park during the New Castle Chamber of Commerce Summer Block Party this weekend.

Slated for 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, the show opens up with special guest Matt Bugielski. Burning Mountain Park is located at 450 W. Main St.

“The park has plenty of big shade trees for sunny afternoons and room for camp chairs or blankets to sit on,” the chamber said.

Food will be available from Capitol Deli, the Colorado Snow food truck and Mountain Whisk Bakery. There will be a beer and wine garden for those 21 and older; ID is required. Many New Castle Chamber members will have tables set up to introduce their businesses to the attendees.

About the band

While not running his own business — Hogback Pizza — Dustin Elliott plays with a group of musicians calling themselves The Broken Radio. A ragtag cast of characters featuring Robbie Eugene Smuts on Rhodes & keys, Cody ‘Ol Sawbones’ Isaman on bass, Chris ‘OG Cletus’ Heinz on guitar & mandolin, Pete Durrance on the tubs, and Patrick David Dechant on Steel & Dobro.

Dustin Elliott and The Broken Radio are influenced by greats such as Waylon, Hank, and Del Reeves just as much as by the modern sounds of Sturgill, Hank 3, and Charley Crockett. Elliott is currently working on his debut album, Nickels & Dimes set for release in the summer of 2023.