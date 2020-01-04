New Castle Diner closes, at least for the time being

The New Castle Diner recently closed, however owner David Souders hopes new, interested buyers may reopen the '50s-themed eatery as is.

For New Castle Diner owner David Souders, the end of 2019 was bittersweet.

After owning and operating the Diner for nearly a decade, Souders decided it was time to move on.

“I am just feeling tired,” Souders said. “And, I wanted to go out on top.”

On Dec. 27 the New Castle Diner served its last meal — at least for the time being.

Souders, who rents the space at 820 Castle Valley Blvd. in New Castle near City Market, said he plans on selling the business.

“It was a turnkey operation,” Souders said of when he purchased the eatery in 2010. “I own everything that is in here; the landlord just has the building.”

From the neon-lit memorabilia to the red-and-white barstools and soda fountain, Souders plans on selling the ’50s-themed diner just like he bought it — ready to rock and roll.

“I have somebody now that is supposed to be interested,” Souders said. “I can’t guarantee [anything] because we’ve just talked a few times.”

New Castle Diner owner David Souders sits at the eatery's bar after working his final shift.

Having worked in restaurants practically his entire life, Souders said the 14- to 18-hour days of cooking and cleaning had taken its toll.

“I love my staff,” Souders said. “That was the hardest part.”

As for Souders, the New Castle resident said he had no plans other than to take some time off.

“I’m all finished. I’m moving on,” Souders said. “I don’t know what I’m doing; no plans … it’s all going to take its place and work out.”

According to Souders, over the years, the Diner’s most popular dishes were its biscuits and gravy and huevos rancheros.

