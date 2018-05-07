New Castle hires new town administrator from within

With three of Garfield County's towns — Rifle, Silt and New Castle — in search of a new town manager/administrator, Glenwood Springs' immediate neighbor to the west is the first to cross its name of the list.

New Castle named current Building Inspector David Reynolds as its next administrator last week.

Longtime Town Administrator Tom Baker announced his retirement earlier this year, effective in July.

"Baker is retiring July 6, and we felt it would be wise to do an internal search first before looking outside the area," New Castle Mayor Art Riddile said.

Hiring internally allowed the town to feel secure in its choice, Riddile said. Bringing in somebody from outside can be risky, he said, because of the culture and high cost of living in the valley.

Rifle is in the midst of its second search for a town manager after the town's first pick lasted only three months. And Silt, following a recent turnover of several positions on the town board after the April election, dismissed former Town Administrator Pamela Woods.

Riddile said Reynolds has become embedded in the community after living in New Castle for several years and working for the town for over a year.

"We feel it's going to be a really good fit," he added. "He's had a lot of experience with construction management. The town has seen a lot of positive momentum, and we're just looking to keep that momentum going."

The town approved of the appointment of Reynolds at the May 1 Town Council meeting. Reynolds praised the town in its efforts to hire from within.

"It's great that the town recognizes its staff and leadership," Reynolds said. "Leadership that is invested in the community."

Reynolds moved to New Castle in 2011 and has been the town's building inspector since early 2017.

He considers his time with the building department to essentially be a year-long job interview.

"I'm not going anywhere; New Castle is my home," Reynolds added.

Reynolds will shadow Baker until July when he will officially take over following Baker's retirement. Baker previously had served as town manager in both Carbondale and Basalt, and prior to that was with Pitkin County Housing for many years.