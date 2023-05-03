New Castle hosts annual cub scout fishing derby Saturday

Kids getting ready to cast their reels during the youth fishing derby.

John Harcourt/Courtesy

For the 12th year in a row, Cub Scout Pack 221 will host their annual fishing derby, with the winner having the opportunity to walk away with prizes accumulating up to $4,000.

An event that has grown substantially throughout the course of its existence, Alder Pond in New Castle will be stocked with around 300 rainbow trout for the event.

An event that was originally put together by the town of New Castle, Pack 221 co-leader John Harcourt saw an opportunity to not only continue the event, but also help it grow. Ever since, the derby has seen a consistent influx of more contestants entering each year.

“Back then, the town didn’t really have the manpower to continue to put on the derby, but what’s small town America without a fishing derby?” Harcourt said. “I asked why not let the Cub Scouts take over,and every year since we continue to see growth. The event went from 35 to 40 kids a year and now we typically average around 120 kids.”

With the extended growth of the event, the derby has also been able to draw in donations and sponsorship from local businesses throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. One business that has contributed to the success of the event is Glenwood Springs’ Grease Monkey.

“Grease Monkey came to me and they told me they wanted to help out, and so now every year for the past five years they have provided me with the money to buy trophies to hand out,” Harcourt said.

Aside from the automotive service center, other businesses around the valley have also played a big role in expanding the popularity of the derby.

“We have been fortunate enough to have a lot of businesses that want to participate and help out for this event,” Harcourt said. “We used to only have two age groups and we could only reward first place in each of those age groups. Now we have three age groups and we are able to reward first, second and third place.”

The age groups, which are five and under, six to nine years and 10 to 15 years, will contain three categories for which those participating will be able to place in. The categories will be first fish, biggest fish and most fish. All together, the derby will have 27 rewards to be handed out by day’s end.

For those wanting to participate in the youth fishing derby, registration is available on the New Castle Recreation website, PLACE WEBSITE HERE. Taking place from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. those planning to attend are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. for check in. All participating in the event will also be required to attend a 15-minute learn-to-fish session based on their age group.

Event times based on age groups are:

Under 5 years old: (Learn to Fish is at 10am) Fish from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Ages 6-9 years old:(Learn to Fly Fish is at 10:30am) Fish from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Ages 10-15 years old: (Learn to Fly Fish is at 11am) Fish from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.