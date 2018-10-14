New Castle Mr. T’s hardware and building supply going out of business

After nearly two decades, Mr. T's Hardware and Building Supply will close its doors following a liquidation of inventory sale.

Mr. T's Inc., the corporation that owns Mr. T's, and its president, Russell Talbott, announced the pending closure late last week.

"It's time to move on to other things. We have lots of other opportunities, and we don't have any family members coming up that want to continue it," Talbott said. "Part of my own personal journey is that I realize I'm spread pretty thin."

The business grew out of the hardware department in the Apple Cart grocery store at nearby Apple Tree Park south of New Castle, which the Talbott family also owns and operates. It was expanded into its own business in early 2000 by Ross Talbott Sr., and his sons Ross and Russell at the current location along County Road 335.

Mr. T's currently employs 10 people, and at one time they had more than 20 employees.

"It really boils down to, if you're not doing something you really enjoy and you're passionate about, you can only do that for so long," he said.

"We hung in there during the downturn in the economy, we supplemented our store for a few years from our other businesses, kept it running, kept our employees employed and kept servicing the community," Talbott said. "That time has passed. We hung in there as long as we could hang in there, and now I think it's time we step out."

Mr. T's did see a little drop in business when Lowe's opened in Glenwood Springs, he said. "It didn't impact us as much as we expected. For us there was about a six-month dip, but then it came back," he said.

"There are a lot of people that truly appreciate a locally owned and operated business," Talbott added. "We have a lot of very loyal customers. That, of course, is what's really making this difficult for myself — all those friendships you build and the services you provide is, for me personally, the aspect that was the most fulfilling."

"That's the hardest thing to let go," he said.

The store will be closed Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the sale.

An invitation only sale will be held on Wednesday before the store will open back up to the general public Thursday.

The closing date has yet to be determined. Talbott says it all depends on how fast things sell out. The plan is to sell the entire inventory, and probably the fixtures as well, which Talbott believes might take into December.

Once the sale has completed, Talbott says the building will be put up for sale or for rent.

"I'd love to find another hardware or lumber business that would like to come in and buy or rent the facility," he said.

"I really hope we can find someone who can be an asset to the community — a business that can come in and help generate and improve the economy of the town of New Castle," Talbott said.

kmills@postindependent