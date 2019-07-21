New Castle PD wants public’s help concerning possibly related arsons

Fire fighters assess what's left of a portable restroom facility in New Castle's Alder Park, after a suspected arsonist set it on fire Saturday.

New Castle Police Department / Facebook

On Saturday, fire fighters had to extinguish yet another minor fire in New Castle, this time involving a portable toilet in the town’s Alder Park.

According to the New Castle Police Department’s official Facebook page, a “string of arson-related fires” have occurred in the town recently. Law enforcement believes “the fires to all be related.”

Previous fires included one involving trash cans behind Riverside Middle School, and another incident involving another portable toilet at Hogback Skate Park.

Police ask anyone with information regarding any of these fires to call the Garfield County Emergency Communications Center at (970) 625-8095 or the New Castle Police Department at (970) 984-2302.

New Castle Police could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday regarding this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.