New Castle police chief charged with felony menacing, placed on administrative leave

In this Post Independent file photo New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni pulls open one of the evidence lockers in the new police headquarters.

File / Post Independent

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni was placed on administrative leave following his arrest Saturday on one felony and two misdemeanors.

Pagni was booked into the Garfield County Jail on menacing (aggravated-weapon), a felony. He is also charged with two misdemeanors: prohibited use of weapons and harassment (strikes, shoves, kicks), according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s inmate roster Saturday.

Requests for more information to the sheriff’s office and the town of New Castle were not immediately returned on Saturday, but the Denver Post reported that New Castle Town Administrator in a statement said that Pagni was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Pagni was appointed chief in 2014 after serving in the role on an interim basis for six months.