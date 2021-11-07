New Castle police determine no threat to Re-2 schools following investigation of tip

The New Castle Police Department determined there is no threat posed to Garfield Re-2 schools following the investigation of a tip, the district states in a message to parents on Sunday.

“Late Friday night, the Garfield Re-2 School District received a message through Safe2Tell,” the message states. “The tipster shared a screenshot indicating a threat against one of our schools for later in November. This message was shared across the district through social media, creating concern and anxiety in families from several of our schools.”

The school district immediately contacted New Castle police after receiving the message. After investigating the incident over the weekend, “the New Castle Police Department believes that this incident presents no threat to our schools, students or staff.”

The Garfield Re-2 district thanked both those who reported the message through the Safe2Tell program and the New Castle Police Department for their work investigating it.

“The safety of your children is the top priority of the Garfield Re-2 School District,” the message states. “We encourage all students and parents that if you see something, say something, and using Safe2Tell is an excellent way to do so. We remind families to share information like this with a trusted adult so that the investigation can begin as quickly as possible. Our administrative teams will always investigate a perceived threat.”