New Castle race set; four candidates for three seats

The race is on for three seats on the New Castle Board of Trustees.

Candidate petitions for the Garfield County towns of Carbondale, New Castle, Silt and Parachute were due on Monday.

In New Castle, the seats of Mayor Art Riddile and Trustees Bruce Leland, Scott Owens and Greg Russi were up for re-election. Town Clerk Melody Harrison confirmed Tuesday that Riddile will run for mayor unopposed, but that the town does have four candidates for the other three vacant seats.

Incumbents Leland and Owens have filed petitions to run for re-election, and Brandy Copeland and Joseph Urnise, both on the town's Planning and Zoning Commission, will run as well. Three of the four will sit on the town's council after the April 3 election.

Harrison said that if Copeland or Urnise were to be elected, it would immediately end their term on the New Castle Planning and Zoning Commission.

Copeland's P&Z term will expire in April 2020, whereas Urnise's term is up in April.

Silt is also headed for a contested race, with three candidates filing petitions to be the town's next mayor. They include Keith Richel, current Trustee Bryan Fleming, and Jay Barner. Current Mayor Rick Aluise will not be running again.

Running for four open trustee seats in Silt are incumbents Alan White and Justin Brintnall. Also joining the race are Bobby Hays, Samantha Alexander, Kyle Knott, T.J. Tucker, Jerry Seifert, Chris Classen and Mark Anderson.

Parachute is set to cancel its election, after only as many candidates emerged as there are open seats on the board. And Carbondale will see a five-way race for four seats on its town board.