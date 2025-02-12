New Castle Recreation offers Valentine’s Day game night for kids

New Castle Recreation has offered to keep the kids busy on Friday night, Valentine’s Day, so having a night out to express your love with your partner is possible.

Games and crafts are being offered, along with making their own pizzas at the Community Center, 423 W. Main St. Parents will also receive a coupon to Hogback Pizza at the door, which is valid on Valentine’s Day only.

This event is for children ages 5-12 and it’s $30 per child at the Community Center. This event lasts from 6-9 p.m.

Parents will need to enroll their child beforehand and registration status is open. For more information, visit their website at newcastlerec.com/program/89201/kids-night-pizza-party-valentines-day or call New Castle Recreation at 970-984-3352.