New Castle responds to COVID-19

New Castle’s town hall temporarily closing to visitors is just one of the changes the town announced Wednesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a news release, the town announced plans for staff to remain available to answer questions by phone, email or newsletters. The town hall will be closed through at least March 31.

For utility bills, residents can pay online at http://www.newcastlecolorado.org or by phone at 970-984-2311.

Parks, trails, playgrounds and open spaces remain open.

All programs through the recreation department are canceled and the community center is closed through April 6. Contact Hannah Bihr at hbihr@newcastlecolorado.org for refunds or to reschedule an event.

New Castle’s building department will continue to schedule building inspections. Those who need to do so can contact Paul Smith at 970-984-2311 ext. 108. No municipal court dates have been rescheduled. For questions, contact Court Clerk Mindy Andis at 970-984-2311 or at mindy@newcastlecolorado.org. Court payments can be made with cash or check in the payment drop box near the front door of town hall or by contacting the court clerk.