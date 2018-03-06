New Castle, Silt election forums set for tonight

With the upcoming April 3 election less than a month away, the two western Garfield County towns with contested town board races, Silt and New Castle, are set to host candidate forums tonight to discuss the issues.

While New Castle has four candidates for three open seats, Silt has 12 candidates altogether, including nine candidates for four trustee seats and three for the open mayor's seat.

Keith Richel, current Trustee Bryan Fleming, and Jay Barner are running to be Silt's next mayor. Current Silt Mayor Rick Aluise, who took office in April 2014, will not be seeking re-election.

For the trustee seats, Alan White, Bobby Hays, Samantha Alexander, Kyle Knott, T.J. Tucker, Justin Brintnall, Jerry Seifert, Chris Classen and Mark Anderson have all filed petitions to be on the Silt board.

While New Castle Mayor Art Riddile's seat is up in April, nobody filed to run against him, so he is running unopposed. Town voters will decided between incumbent Trustees Bruce Leland and Scott Owens, along with Brandy Copeland and Joseph Urnise, for the three trustee seats.

The three candidates with the most votes will be on New Castle Town Council until April 2020.

New Castle's election forum is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the New Castle Community Center, while the Silt Chamber of Commence will be hosting Silt's forum starting an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., at Silt Town Hall.

Both forums are open to the public, and Silt's will be broadcast on Channel 10 and streamed on Silt's town website.

Ballots for the town elections in New Castle and Silt, as well as in Carbondale and Basalt, are to be mailed out next week. Parachute did not have more candidates than available town board seats, so its election was canceled.