New Castle, Silt, Parachute now accepting nomination petitions for April election

A man drops off his voting ballot at the drop off location near the Garfield County Courthouse on election day in 2020.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent file

The western Garfield County municipalities of Parachute, Silt and New Castle started accepting Monday nomination petitions for April city council elections.

For all three cities, ballots will be mailed out as early as March 14. The general election is slated for April 5.

PARACHUTE

Six of seven seats on Parachute Town Council are up for election in April.

Nomination petitions, which call for 20 verified signatures in Parachute, are due to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

If Parachute does not receive at least six bids for election, a special election will be held at a later date.

Mayor Roy McClung

• Terms: Elected to two four-year terms (2014-2018, 2018-2022)

• Term expires: April 2022

Mayor Pro Tem Tim Olk

• Terms: Elected to two four-year terms (2014-2018, 2018-2022)

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Tom Rugaard

• Terms: Elected to three four-year terms (2010-2014, 2014-2018, 2018-2022)

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Artemio Baltazar

• Terms: Appointed to two-year term in April 2020. Baltazar filled a vacancy left by former town council member Brittany Van Teylingen.

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Shawn Stevenson

• Terms: Appointed to a two-year term sometime in October 2020. Stevenson filled a vacancy left by former town council member Leah Frink.

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Rory Birdsey

• Terms: Appointed to a two-year term in July 2021. Birdsey filled a vacancy left by former town council member Fred Andersen.

• Term expires: April 2022

SILT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Five of seven spots on Silt Board of Trustees are up for election in April.

Nomination petitions, which call for 25 verified signatures in Silt, are due to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Petitions are available on the city’s website and at the clerk’s office.

Mayor Keith Richel

• Terms: Elected to two four-year terms as trustee (2012-2016, 2016-2018). Richel won the mayor seat in 2018.

• Term expires: April 2022

Trustee Samuel Flores

• Terms: Appointed to a two-year term in April 2020. Flores filled a vacancy left by former town council member Dina Prieto.

• Term expires: April 2022

Trustee Jerry Seifert

• Terms: Elected to a four-year term in April 2018

• Term expires: April 2022

Trustee Andreia Poston

• Terms: Appointed in February 2019, filling a vacancy left by former trustee TJ Tucker. Poston was then reelected to a two-year term in 2020.

• Term expires: April 2022

Trustee Derek Hanrahan

• Terms: Appointed in August 2021, following vacancy left by former trustee Sam Wells.

• Term expires: April 2022

NEW CASTLE TOWN COUNCIL

Five of seven spots on New Castle Town Council are up for election in April.

Nomination petitions, which call for 15 verified signatures in Silt, are due to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Petitions are available at the clerk’s office.

Mayor Art Riddile

• Terms: Elected as trustee in 2006. In spring 2016, took over as mayor when former mayor Robert Gordon resigned. Riddle was elected mayor in November 2016 and reelected in 2018.

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Bruce Leland

• Terms: Elected to four four-year terms (2006-2010, 2010-2014, 2014-2018, 2018-present)

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Scott Owens

• Terms: Elected to a full four-year term in 2018.

• Term expires: April 2022

Council member Brandy Copeland

• Terms: Elected to full four-year term in April 2018.

• Term expires: April 2022

