New Castle Town Council forum slated for Thursday





Residents will have a chance to hear from New Castle Town Council candidates at a forum this week, a news release states.

The New Castle Chamber of Commerce is slated to host the “Meet the Candidates” political forum at the New Castle Community Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The community center is located at 432 West Main St.

Incumbents Bruce Leland, Brandy Copeland, first-time candidate Caitlin Carey and current mayor Art Riddile are expected to attend the forum, as well as write-in candidate Brooklyn Barkman.

With three seats open, Leland and Copeland, as well as Cary, will appear on the ballot, the release states.

Leland is currently finishing his fourth four-year term on New Castle Town Council. He served from 2006-2010, 2010-2014, 2014-2018 and 2018 to present.

Copeland is currently finishing his first four-year term on New Castle Town Council. He was elected in 2018.

Riddile was first elected as a trustee in 2006 before winning a bid as mayor in 2016 and 2018.

This election year’s ballot will also include on its docket an increase in lodging tax.

For more information, call Mari Riddile at 970-948-0061.

IF YOU GO What: Meet the Candidates Where: New Castle Community Center, 432 West Main St. When: 7 p.m. Thursday How much: Free

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com