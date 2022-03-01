New Castle Town Council forum slated for Thursday
Residents will have a chance to hear from New Castle Town Council candidates at a forum this week, a news release states.
The New Castle Chamber of Commerce is slated to host the “Meet the Candidates” political forum at the New Castle Community Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The community center is located at 432 West Main St.
Incumbents Bruce Leland, Brandy Copeland, first-time candidate Caitlin Carey and current mayor Art Riddile are expected to attend the forum, as well as write-in candidate Brooklyn Barkman.
With three seats open, Leland and Copeland, as well as Cary, will appear on the ballot, the release states.
Leland is currently finishing his fourth four-year term on New Castle Town Council. He served from 2006-2010, 2010-2014, 2014-2018 and 2018 to present.
Copeland is currently finishing his first four-year term on New Castle Town Council. He was elected in 2018.
Riddile was first elected as a trustee in 2006 before winning a bid as mayor in 2016 and 2018.
This election year’s ballot will also include on its docket an increase in lodging tax.
For more information, call Mari Riddile at 970-948-0061.
IF YOU GO
What: Meet the Candidates
Where: New Castle Community Center, 432 West Main St.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
How much: Free
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
