New Castle voters reauthorize 2008 property tax rate

New Castle voters supported Ballot Issue 2C, which will extend a previously approved property tax rate, now, through 2039.

Out of the 747 votes tallied, 432 residents favored the ballot issue whereas 315 opposed it shortly before 9 p.m.

According to the ballot language, the town’s taxes will increase by up to $86,000 in 2020 and by such amounts generated annually thereafter.

New Castle voters already approved a similar property tax rate in 2008, however it was set to expire next year, town administrator David Reynolds said.

“It is not an exact reauthorization of the old tax, but it’s a continuation at the same rate of the tax folks have been paying since 2008,” Reynolds said. “That tax is getting ready to expire because we paid off the debt that tax was approved for.”

The new tax will go toward funding New Castle Police Department equipment as well as additional training for officers. The tax will also fund the maintenance and expansion of soft-surface trails as well as an existing Vix Park construction loan.

