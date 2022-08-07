New Castle’s Rides & Reggae event brings out trail runners and mountain bikers alike

Riders stage for the 20-mile Dirty Dozen mountain bike race Saturday, as part of New Castle's Rides & Reggae events.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Mountain bikers and trail runners converged Saturday morning at New Castle’s VIX Ranch Park for the annual Rides & Reggae Festival, which featured two competitions, the Dirty Dozen 10K trail race and 20-mile mountain bike race.

Both events were held on the extensive trail network to the north of Castle Valley Ranch, and proceeds from the races and the concert event are going to help the New Castle Trails Group and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association build a new trail network on Burning Mountain west of town.

Fifty-nine runners and 65 mountain bikers lined up for the two races, including seven competitors who did both events.

Winning the trail event were Watkins Fulk-Gray and, for the women, Cessair McKinney, who placed fifth overall.

The top mountain bikers were Cameron Brenneman in the overall top spot, and Kathryn Armstrong among the female competitors.

Following are the top 10 finishers in each event (*denotes female finisher):

10K trail run

Watkins Fulk-Gray, 48 minutes, 23 seconds Tristan Purdy, 48:42 Nico Plume, 49:29 Bernie Boettcher, 49:47 Cessair McKinney*, 50:31 Quinn Harnett, 53:04 Trevor Gerber, 55:54 Steven Fuller, 58:04 Bob Byrum, 59:01 Anne Swanson*, 59:14

20M mountain bike race

Cameron Brenneman, 1 hour, 54 minutes, 36 seconds Butch Peterson, 1:57:51 Chris Brandt, 2:02:20 Larry Smith, 2:08:13 Colby Lash, 2:10:50 Chad Kittles, 2:11:36 Patrich Tevenan, 2:11:44 Kyle Crawley, 2:12:04 Trevor Gerber, 2:16:20 Shae Sallee, 2:17:03

Combined run/bike