New coronavirus cases reported in outbreak at Garfield County Community Corrections center

Garfield County was notified of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving clients at the Garfield County Community Corrections center in Rifle, bringing the total number to 11.

“No new staff cases surfaced with the results of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environments Rapid Response Team testing,” the county said in a Monday news release regarding the new client cases.

The new cases bring the total to eight clients and three staff members at the criminal justice facility who also tested positive last week.

The state’s rapid response team arrived last Thursday to test everyone still living in the residential group facility, as well as staff. Test results were provided by CDPHE to county staff Monday morning, according to the release.

“One of the clients in the newest case confirmations was approved for furlough Thursday after testing was complete, and arrangements for the other are being made today (Monday),” the release stated.

All of the clients in the fee-based, work-release program who had confirmed cases were moved out of the facility for recovery as confirmed test results were received.



“The facility had been operating at 50 percent capacity during the pandemic, and now is further reducing clients in the program to facilitate best social-distancing measures,” Criminal Justice Services Administrator Rodney Hollandsworth said in the release.

“This is intended to diminish spread of COVID,” he said. “We know this has been a stressful time for our clients and our staff, and we extend our concern to them during this time, as we move forward to ensure that we have a safe group living environment.”